Arrest Made and Additional Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 800 Block of 49th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made and an additional suspect is sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, April 12, 2021, in the 800 Block of 49th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 12:08 am, two suspects in vehicle approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects exited the vehicle, brandished a handgun, and demanded the vehicle keys. The victim complied and one of the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. One of the suspects fled in a blue pickup truck bearing a Maryland temporary tag of T0167580.

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, 20 year-old John Leach, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery.

An additional suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below along with the suspect’s vehicle:

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.