Limerick Township to Restrict U.S. 422 West Next Week for Ramp Construction at Sanatoga Interchange

King of Prussia, PA – Westbound U.S. 422 motorists will encounter a lane closure approaching the Sanatoga Interchange in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, on Tuesday, April 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, and Wednesday, April 21, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, for temporary barrier placement and line striping operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work is part of a Limerick Township project to construct a new ramp from Evergreen Road to U.S. 422. Following the lane closures on Tuesday, April 20, a westbound U.S. 422 traffic shift will be in place for approximately five months while crews construct a new on-ramp to the expressway from behind temporary barrier. Two lanes of westbound U.S. 422 traffic will be maintained at all times during ramp construction.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Limerick Township will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #