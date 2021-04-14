Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Work Planned for Two Railroad Crossings Near Thomasville in York County

Closures planned for crossings on Route 30 and Biesecker Road

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in York County are advised a railroad contractor plans to replace two at-grade crossings in Jackson Township near the Village of Thomasville.

Work will be performed from Wednesday, April 28 through Friday, April 30 on a crossing on Biesecker Road (Route 3061) just south of the intersection with Route 30. A detour will be in place using Route 30 and Route 116.

Work will then be performed from Saturday, May 1, through Tuesday, May 4, on a crossing on Route 30 just east of the intersection with Biesecker Road. A detour will be in placing using Biesecker Road and Route 116.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.  

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D8Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. 

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

Work Planned for Two Railroad Crossings Near Thomasville in York County

