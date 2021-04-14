Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,865 in the last 365 days.

Zymergen Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymergen Inc. (“Zymergen”), one of the world’s foremost biofacturing companies, today announced that it has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering (“IPO”) of 13,600,000 shares of its common stock. The initial offering price is expected to be between $28 and $31 per share. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase from Zymergen up to an additional 2,040,000 shares of its common stock. Zymergen has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "ZY."

J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Cowen and UBS Investment Bank are acting as book-running managers. Lazard is acting as co-manager.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, related to the offering will be available at www.sec.gov.

A registration statement, including a preliminary prospectus, relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Zymergen
Zymergen is a biofacturing company using biology to reimagine the world. Zymergen partners with nature to design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products that deliver value to customers in a broad range of industries. A unique combination of biology, chemistry, software and automation enables the company to design and create new materials.

Media Contact
Mike Dulin
mdulin@zymergen.com
502-777-2029


Primary Logo

You just read:

Zymergen Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.