Catchpoint Wins 2021 Silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service Four Years in a Row

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catchpoint ™, the leader in Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM), was presented with a silver Stevie® Award in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. As the world’s premier business awards, the Stevie Awards recognize the achievements and contributions of organizations and professionals across the globe. This is the fourth consecutive year that Catchpoint has won the Customer Service Department of the Year category.



The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners were recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.

Building on its award-winning performance from last year, Catchpoint’s support organization focused on delivering the highest quality of service to all its clients with exception transparency and integrity. “Catchpoint was founded on the principle of taking care of its customers first and foremost,” says Mehdi Daoudi, Chief Executive Officer. “Their success is key to our success. Maniacal focus on our clients’ delivery of successful business outcomes is core to what we do every day.”

During the past year, Catchpoint support worked on optimizing cross-departmental data flows which helped to preempt client problems. Improving cross-functional processes allowed support to expand their overall know-how, especially regarding newer products, like WebPageTest and Endpoint monitoring. Additionally, more emphasis was placed on attaining regular tactical customer feedback through in-portal surveys, which helped to assess and verify that customers were receiving the help and support they needed.

Furthermore, a much richer data ecosystem was developed, leveraging data sources beyond traditional ticketing systems, including data from CRM, Marketing Automation and Website Analytics. This diverse data ecosystem presented a more accurate picture of the overall customer satisfaction. It incorporated extensive customer feedback loops, further enriching the quality of the data. These steps created a more proactive support model, moving from simply responding to tickets to proactive customer engagement, thus improving Catchpoint’s support time-to-resolution.

“At Arc XP, we’ve partnered with the best technology in the industry and that includes Catchpoint. Our partnership gives our customers access to additional tools to monitor and improve their overall user experience,” said Scot Gillespie, CTO and GM of Arc XP. “Because Catchpoint simplifies the most complex performance, availability, and monitoring metrics and diagnostics, we’re in turn able to focus our time where it matters for our business and our customers.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Catchpoint

Catchpoint, the global leader in Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM), empowers business and IT leaders to protect and advance the experience of their customers and employees. In a digital economy, enabled by cloud, SaaS and IoT, applications and users are everywhere. Catchpoint offers the largest and most geographically distributed monitoring network in the industry – it’s the only DEM platform that can scale and support today’s customer and employee location diversity and application distribution. It helps enterprises proactively detect, identify and validate user and application reachability, availability, performance and reliability, across an increasingly complex digital delivery chain. Industry leaders like Google, L'Oréal, Verizon, Oracle, LinkedIn, Honeywell, and Priceline trust Catchpoint’s out-of-the box monitoring platform, to proactively detect, repair, and optimize customer and employee experiences. Learn more at www.catchpoint.com

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Press Contact:

Holly Hagerman

Connect Marketing

801.373.7888

hollyh@connectmarketing.com

pr@catchpoint.com