Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. to Present Live at the Virtual KCSA Cannabis Investor Conference on April 20th

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.DB, SUGR.WR, SUGR.WS, SUGR.WT,) (OTCQB: SBUDF) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. John Kondrosky, the Company's President and CEO, will present live at the Virtual KCSA Cannabis Investor Conference on April 20th, 2021.



Sugarbud invites shareholders, investors, advisors, and analysts to attend the real-time, interactive investor presentation. This will be a live, online event where investors are invited to learn more about Sugarbud and ask the Company questions within the allowed time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

PRESENTATION INFORMATION

DATE: Tuesday, April 20th

TIME: 4:00-4:30 PM EST /2:00-2:30 PM MST

LINK: https://bit.ly/31A39N3

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Company Highlights

Consumer Focused Premium Craft Cannabis Producer

Disciplined Operating Model

Clear Pathway to Profitability

Strong Brand Identity

Diversified and Focused Cannabis 1.0 and 2.0 Product Portfolio

Established Distribution and Reach Across Major Canadian Markets

Flexible and High ROI Cultivation Design

Maximum Production Capacity ~9,923,000 – 11,674,000 g/Year

Low Debt and Strong Balance Sheet



About Sugarbud

Sugarbud is an Alberta-based, consumer-driven boutique craft cannabis company focused on the cultivation and production of superior, select-batch, craft cannabis products. Our vision and mission are to become a trusted and well-respected consumer brand renowned for providing exceptional high-quality craft cannabis products to legal markets by delighting the most discerning of cannabis consumers.

The Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection offers consumers "Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era". The Company is proudly Albertan and is proud to share Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional craft cannabis with the most discerning of enthusiasts. Sugarbud strives to define the intersection of product craftsmanship, quality, and value for consumers in the Canadian craft cannabis space.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.