ASE Announces New Editor-in-Chief of CASE, the Premier Cardiovascular Imaging Case Reports Journal

/EIN News/ -- Durham, NC, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) is proud to announce that Vincent L. Sorrell, MD, FACC, FASE, FSCCT, FSCMR, has accepted the position of CASE Editor-in-Chief (EIC) starting August 1, 2021. CASE, ASE’s online, cardiovascular imaging case reports journal, publishes case reports where cardiovascular ultrasound is used to help diagnose or solve a clinical problem in humans or animals. This popular open access educational platform features cases where cardiovascular ultrasound was used as a critical component of a multimodality approach to disease diagnosis or evaluation or where it was used to detect unusual or atypical disease manifestations.

The current Editors-in-Chief, Karen G. Zimmerman, BS, ACS, RDCS, RVT, FASE, and L. Leonardo Rodriguez, MD, FASE, FACC, who founded this thriving publication five years ago, are thrilled with the choice of Dr. Sorrell. ASE President Judy Hung, MD, FASE, said, “ASE is so fortunate to have been able to select Vince to be Editor-in-Chief of CASE. The excellence and enthusiasm that Vince will bring to this position is very exciting, and Vince will be a driving force for CASE’s quality of content and growth.”

Dr. Sorrell is the Anthony N. DeMaria Professor of Medicine, Interim Chair of the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, and Program Director of the Adult Cardiovascular Fellowship at the University of Kentucky, Gill Heart and Vascular Institute in Lexington, Kentucky. He is a member of the ASE Board of Directors, was awarded the 10th annual Richard Popp Excellence in Teaching Award in 2010, was elected to the Association of University Cardiologists in 2019, and also serves as an Associate Editor for the Journal of the American Society of Echocardiography (JASE). Dr. Sorrell is the author of over 127 research articles, and numerous book chapters, and has been involved in several textbooks. Under Dr. Sorrell’s direction, CASE will transition from a bi-monthly publication to monthly starting in January 2022.

Dr. Sorrell said, “I am extremely excited to serve as the EIC of this phenomenal cardiovascular imaging case journal. I believe that digital media provides opportunities for education previously unattainable and that case-based education remains critical in today’s rapidly changing environment dominated by visual learners. Working closely with the dedicated CASE Editorial Team of imaging experts from around the world, we hope to provide readers with many novel avenues aimed at linking imaging findings to clinical outcomes. Keep your eye out for our new CASE/JASE Spotlights, Guideline Highlights, Author Interviews, Puzzles, Annual ShowCASE events, and more. If you have ideas for case-based learning techniques or would like to contribute in any way to the success of CASE, please reach me at @CASEfromASE, @VLSorrellImages or at CASE4ASE@gmail.com.”

CASE, which is published by Elsevier, has flourished over the past five years and will strengthen in the future as those involved in patient care will have monthly opportunities to share their findings with those equally as passionate about echocardiography and its ability to elevate patient care. ASE’s educational platform also includes JASE, the ASE Learning Hub, educational products including textbooks like Comprehensive Echocardiography, podcasts, a YouTube channel, and other vehicles to promote the utility and safety of cardiovascular ultrasound.

About ASE

ASE is the Society for Cardiovascular Ultrasound ProfessionalsTM. ASE is the largest global organization for cardiovascular ultrasound imaging serving physicians, sonographers, nurses, veterinarians, and scientists and as such is the leader and advocate, setting practice standards and guidelines for the field. The Society is committed to advancing cardiovascular ultrasound to improve lives. For more information about ASE, visit: ASEcho.org and follow us @ASE360. For more information CASE visit: CVCASEJournal.com and follow @CASEfromASE.

###

Attachments

Angie Porter American Society of Echocardiography 9192977152 aporter@asecho.org