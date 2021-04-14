BIO-key's Cloud-Based PortalGuard® Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Platform Expands Footprint to Over 55 California Community Colleges with Addition of Mendocino College

/EIN News/ -- WALL, N.J., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced the company’s footprint in providing security solutions for higher education continues to grow within the California Community College System with more than fifty-five colleges now under support. Most recently, Mendocino College has selected BIO-key’s PortalGuard IDaaS solution to enhance its online user experience, secure critical enterprise application access, and reduce IT resource-related expenses.



PortalGuard IDaaS will significantly improve user access by providing secure single sign-on to applications, including O365, G-Suite, Canvas, and Ellucian, among others, while replacing Shibboleth IdP, which can be challenging to manage and support. PortalGuard will also enable Mendocino College to reduce up to 95% of their IT help desk costs related to password resets with PortalGuard’s robust self-service password reset capabilities, providing the college with quick time to value. PortalGuard IDaaS has experienced rapid growth from new and existing customers across multiple industries, including education, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and government, looking to improve their security posture and migrate their IAM strategy to the cloud.

"We are pleased to expand our long-term relationship with the California Community College System," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key - PortalGuard. "Higher Education institutions are seeking a partner to assist them with their strategic cloud initiatives and meet the demands for a highly scalable and redundant IAM solution. PortalGuard provides powerful features that strengthen the institution's security posture while also improving the user experience for students, educators, and the IT organization.”

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's proprietary software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, including customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption see "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the Company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. In particular, the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our Company, in particular, have been material, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted.

Engage with BIO-key

Facebook – Corporate: https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/

LinkedIn – Corporate: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international

Twitter – Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl

Twitter – Investors: @BIO_keyIR

StockTwits: BIO_keyIR