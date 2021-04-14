At Home Selects Manhattan Active® Omni to Modernize and Optimize Its Order Fulfillment Operations

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that the leading home décor retailer, At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), has chosen to implement Manhattan Active® Omni’s market-leading order management system (OMS) to improve its sales, service and fulfillment operations. At Home’s implementation of Manhattan’s technology will help establish the foundation for the retailer’s future ecommerce enhancements, such as optimizing inventory availability across its store network.



At Home is a home décor superstore with 225 locations focused on providing the broadest assortment of products to suit every room, every style and every budget. To enhance its already successful retail operations, At Home recently selected Manhattan’s OMS solution to provide a more modern omnichannel customer experience and improve in-store fulfillment.

“Our success has been driven by three key competitive advantages: a differentiated home décor concept, a highly efficient operating model and a deep understanding of our customers,” said Julie Coffman, At Home’s vice president of ecommerce and omnichannel. “Implementing Manhattan’s OMS will enhance our performance in all three of these areas and allow At Home to build an agile, powerful and fully optimized fulfillment network tailored to the needs of our customers.”

Manhattan Active Omni is a first-of-its-kind, unified commerce application designed and built to profitably deliver on the omnichannel customer experience promise. Its OMS is the most advanced order orchestration and optimization solution ever built. Manhattan’s OMS gives retailers complete, real-time control of customer transactions, inventory visibility and availability, and orchestration of orders across the enterprise.

“This is one of the key solutions that we are implementing in our technology modernization journey,” said Chris Houston, At Home’s vice president of technology strategy and solution delivery. “It’s a milestone and allows us to further strengthen our digital technology landscape.”

“A powerful order management system is the omni in omnichannel,” said Bob Howell, senior vice president, Americas. “We are honored to have been selected by At Home, and we look forward to helping this outstanding retailer achieve new levels of customer service and order fulfillment success.”

About At Home Group Inc.

At Home (NYSE:HOME), the home decor superstore, offers up to 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 225 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at investor.athome.com.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com .

