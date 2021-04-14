Root, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before May 18, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) investors that acquired shares between October 28, 2020 and March 8, 2021. Investors have until May 18, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

It is alleged in this complaint that Root made misleading and false statements to the market. For years following its IPO, it was likely that Root would fail to generate positive cash flow, and Root was likely to require injections of cash to fund its operations as a result. Root touted its data-driven advantages in the marketplace, even though it’s established industry competitors had already developed superior technology, resulting in a competitive advantage over Root. Root’s offering documents and public statements during the IPO and class period were materially misleading and false based on these facts. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about Root.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 18, 2021.

