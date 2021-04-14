Infinity Q Capital Management LLC Technology Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before April 26, 2021; click here to submit trade information



LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Infinity Q Capital Management LLC (NASDAQ: IQDNX) investors that acquired shares between December 21, 2018 and February 22, 2021. Investors have until April 26, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

The investigation focuses on whether Infinity Q issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Infinity Q recently announced that its Chief Investment Officer had made changes to the methodology used for valuing assets held by the fund and that "it was unable to conclude that these adjustments were reasonable, and, further, that [Infinity Q] was unable to verify that the values it had previously determined for the [assets] were reflective of fair value." Infinity Q sought to suspend redemptions, which the Wall Street Journal notes "suggests severe problems at the firm.”

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 26, 2021.

