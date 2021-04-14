Immunovant, Inc. Technology Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before April 20, 2021; click here to submit trade information



​LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) investors that acquired shares between October 2, 2019 and February 1, 2021. Investors have until April 20, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

On February 2, 2021, Immunovant announced a “voluntary pause of dosing in its ongoing clinical trials for IMVT-1401”. Immunovant admitted that it "has become aware of a physiological signal consisting of elevated total cholesterol and LDL levels in IMVT-1401-treated patients" and “out of an abundance of caution, the Company has decided to voluntarily pause dosing in ongoing clinical studies in both TED and in Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia, in order to inform patients, investigators, and regulators as well as to modify the monitoring program." Shares of Immunovant fell by more than 42% on the same day, based on this news.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 20, 2021.

