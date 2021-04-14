Freshii Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshii Inc. (TSX: FRII), the omnichannel health and wellness brand, will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Hosting the call will be Matthew Corrin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Haroun, Chief Financial Officer and Paul Hughes, General Counsel and Chief Business Development Officer

Date: Wednesday, May 12, 2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Dial-In #: 1-877-425-9470 U.S. & Canada 1-201-389-0878 International



Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast on the investor relations section of Freshii’s corporate website at www.freshii.inc . For those unable to participate, an audio replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 through Wednesday, May 19, 2021. To access the replay, please call 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13718637. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Freshii

Eat. Energize. That’s the Freshii mantra. Freshii is an omnichannel health and wellness brand on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating and overall wellness convenient and affordable. With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices, and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii’s restaurant division caters to every taste and dietary preference. Freshii’s consumer-packaged goods (CPG) and nutritional supplements offerings have increased the touchpoints that Freshii has with its customers.

Since it was founded in 2005, Freshii has opened 411 restaurants in 15 countries around the world, has expanded its CPG lineup across hundreds of major retailer points of distribution and now offers supplement products directly to consumers via its online retail site. Now, guests can energize with Freshii’s products anywhere from cosmopolitan cities and fitness clubs to sports arenas and airplanes, as well as in major retail outlets and, in some cases, directly from home.

