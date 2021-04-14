Real Brands Inc. CEO Discusses Corporate Goals and Resolve in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Thom Kidrin, CEO of Real Brands Inc. (OTCPK: RLBD) (“the Company”), to discuss the Company’s value, following its merger with Canadian American Standard Hemp Inc. (CASH), as a provider of hemp CBD oil/isolate extraction, wholesaling of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sales of hemp-derived CBD consumer brands.



The acquisition of CASH brings with it CASH’s affiliation with Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB), a strategic equity shareholder and investor in CASH, as well as a customer for bulk CBD oils and isolates used in Turning Point products. Turning Point has more than 250,000 points of distribution with leading brands such as Zig-Zag®, Stoker’s®, and Beech Nut®.

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Kidrin describes the Company’s operations and how it generates multiple revenue streams through its focus on the growing global hemp-derived CBD market. The merger with CASH now allows them to become a publicly traded entity. Thereby allowing both RLBD and CASH to be opportunistic in an explosive market bringing real shareholder value through accretive transactions.

The interview highlights several of key strategic relationships like the resulting affiliation with Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB), the retention of renowned chemist Dr. Adel Rammal, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer and their multiple existing CBD brands including CBD Pharmacy®, Omega Hemp®, and Humboldt®.

“We started the Company in 2017 with a proprietary technology that is unique to our Company. We attracted a strategic investor, Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB), a billion-dollar New York Stock Exchange Company, they own a little over 23% of the Company. After the passing of the Farm Bill, I saw that the commoditization of cannabinoids (CBD) was inevitable, prices would start to collapse, making branded and formulated products the longer-term marketplace to put the Company in,” explains Kidrin. “Today we stand at an inflection point for the Company as we are ideally positioned for scale and growth. We are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.”

The full interview be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-realbrands-RLBD/.

About Real Brands Inc.

Real Brands is the result of a 2020 merger with Canadian American Standard Hemp Inc. (CASH) that brought together industrial scale hemp CBD oil/isolate extraction and processing, wholesaling of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sales of numerous hemp-derived CBD consumer brands of smokable, edible and topical products. Its Halo 5 is a proprietary chromatography extraction technology utilizing a Simulated Moving Bed (SMB) that provides the advantage of producing large quantities of highly purified material and precise pharmaceutical grade molecular separation at dramatically reduced costs. Visit www.realbrandsusa.com. Consumer product lines are available on www.wabrands.com, and www.americanstandardhemp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Real Brands, Inc. that are based on the beliefs of Real Brands' management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events including estimates and projections about its business based on certain assumptions of its management, including those described in this Release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Additional risk factors are included in the Company’s public filings with the OTC. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “hoped,” “anticipated,” “believed,” “confident,” “estimated,” “should,” “preparing,” “expected” or words of a similar nature. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of any websites referenced herein are not incorporated into this release.

