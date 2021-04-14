InnovAge Appoints Healthcare Information Technology Veteran Alice Raia Chief Information Officer

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (the “Company” or “InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV) today announced that it has appointed Alice Raia as chief information officer, bringing significant expertise in developing technological strategies to improve customer engagement and drive meaningful improvements to patient outcomes.



In this role, Raia will lead InnovAge’s strategy and development for data management, digital technologies integration, information technologies and technical transformation. Additionally, she will be responsible for data and technology integration across InnovAge, and modernizing and developing technical, data and digital platforms to enhance patient care.

“Older adults are projected to outnumber children under age 18 for the first time in US history by 2034. As such, the need for caregiver and health services for older Americans is growing rapidly and requires the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, industry to invest heavily in technology to stay ahead of the curve,” said InnovAge President and CEO Maureen Hewitt. “As the largest provider of PACE in the United States based on patients served, InnovAge is accustomed to anticipating and leading this type of trend. Alice’s exceptional healthcare IT acumen will allow us to remain a leader in the application of innovative and impactful technologies, while enhancing the digital platforms that will increasingly drive patient outcomes.”

Raia brings to InnovAge more than 25 years of healthcare and technology experience, most recently as vice president – digital experience engineering at Kaiser Permanente in California. There she drove technology transformation in support of customers, members/patients and the workforce, and was instrumental in leading sustainable and meaningful customer engagement, better health outcomes, increased loyalty, and higher patient satisfaction. Prior to joining Kaiser Permanente, Raia held leadership and technology roles at Blue Shield of California, Advanced Data Exchange, Hewlett Packard, and Apple, among others. She holds a Master of Science in management from Purdue University and a Bachelor of Science in management from Miami University.

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors. Our mission is to enable seniors to age independently in their own homes for as long as possible. Our patient-centered care model meaningfully improves the quality of care our participants receive, while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge is at the forefront of value based senior healthcare and directly contracts with government payors, such as Medicare and Medicaid, to manage the totality of a participant’s medical care. InnovAge believes its healthcare model is one in which all constituencies - participants, their families, providers and government payors - “Win.” InnovAge currently serves approximately 6,600 participants across 17 centers in five states.

Media Contacts:

Mark Corbae

Mark.Corbae@westwicke.com

Kyle Evans

Kyle.Evans@westwicke.com

Investor Contacts:

Bob East, Asher Dewhurst, Jordan Kohnstam

InnovAgeIRPR@westwicke.com