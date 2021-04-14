908 Devices to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 13, 2021 and Host 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 17, 2021

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 908 Devices Inc., (Nasdaq: MASS) a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2021 before market open on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Company management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.908devices.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay within 24 hours after the event.

The Company also announced that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held online in a virtual-only format and will begin at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. While stockholders will be able to attend the meeting online through a live audio webcast, there will not be a physical location for the annual meeting.

The meeting will focus on stockholder voting on formal business and proxy proposals. Stockholders may vote their shares electronically, online, by mail or by phone prior to the formal business meeting on June 17, 2021. Stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting may also vote their shares online during the meeting.

The record date for stockholders entitled to vote at the virtual meeting is Friday, April 23, 2021. The Company’s proxy statement to be filed will include details confirming how shares may be voted before or during the meeting on June 17, 2021, as well as how to access the meeting as a stockholder.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is democratizing laboratory mass spectrometry with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma / biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation, and machine learning.

Investor Contact

Carrie Mendivil

IR@908devices.com