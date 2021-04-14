Saniona to Present Preclinical Data on SAN903 at the ASPET Annual Meeting at Experimental Biology 2021

/EIN News/ -- PRESS RELEASE

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that its research team will present preclinical data on SAN903 in a model of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at the American Society of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics (ASPET) Annual Meeting at Experimental Biology (EB) 2021, which is being held virtually between April 27 and 30, 2021.



SAN903 is a novel, potential first-in-class medicine based on inhibition of the calcium-activated potassium ion channel, K Ca 3.1. This ion channel is found in immune cells and fibroblasts, and it controls the proliferation, migration and release of cytokines and collagen. Previous studies have indicated that K Ca 3.1 inhibition may reduce inflammation and fibrosis in various diseases. Saniona is currently evaluating SAN903 in preclinical models of multiple rare inflammatory and fibrotic disorders and expects to initiate Phase 1 clinical trials in the first half of 2022.

At the ASPET conference, Saniona will present a poster titled, “Comparison of K Ca 3.1 Inhibitor, SAN903, with Nintedanib and Pirfenidone in an Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Model.” The abstract (L5029) is available on the meeting website and the poster is also available online to registered attendees from April 13 to May 31, 2021. Saniona also plans to share its SAN903 preclinical data in additional scientific and investor forums in the future.

“SAN903 was discovered in Saniona’s labs and provides an excellent example of the potential of our proprietary ion channel drug discovery engine to yield new treatments for rare diseases,” said Jørgen Drejer, Chief Scientific Officer of Saniona. “We have previously demonstrated in multiple preclinical models the ability of SAN903 to selectively target and completely inhibit K Ca 3.1, and the new data we are presenting at ASPET further strengthen our confidence in this molecule as a potential treatment for rare inflammatory and fibrotic disorders.”

Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer, Saniona. Office: + 1 (781) 810-9227. Email: trista.morrison@saniona.com

About Saniona

Saniona is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering innovative treatments for rare disease patients around the world. The company’s lead product candidate, Tesomet, is in mid-stage clinical trials for hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome, severe rare disorders characterized by uncontrollable hunger and intractable weight gain. Saniona’s robust drug discovery engine has generated a library now consisting of more than 20,000 proprietary modulators of ion channels, a significantly untapped drug class that is scientifically validated. Lead candidate SAN711 is entering Phase 1 for rare neuropathic disorders, with SAN903 for rare inflammatory and fibrotic disorders advancing through preclinical studies. Led by an experienced scientific and operational team, Saniona has an established research organization in Copenhagen, Denmark and is building its corporate office in the Boston, Massachusetts area, U.S. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com .

