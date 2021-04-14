Bible And Basketball To Follow March Madness
Salvation Army Community Center offers 10-week Bible and Basketball Program to local youth.WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, April 20, the Northwest Community Center of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County will begin its 2nd session of its “Bible and Basketball Program.” Offered quarterly, the 10-week athletic development program serves local youth ages 5-18. The multi-week course aims to foster friendship, teamwork, sportsmanship, perseverance, love, and leadership through the effective use of biblical principles and the game of basketball.
Sixty-three high school students ages 14-18 participated in the previous 10-week session that ended on April 10th. Through the effective use of weekly devotionals and corporate prayer the game of basketball reinforced Biblical principles.
“Basketball was invented in Springfield, Massachusetts by an ordained Minister named James A. Naismith,” said Dr. James Easley, the Community Center’s Director. “He developed the game 26 years after The Salvation Army was founded in London, England in 1891. Naismith believed that the game of basketball was a God given vision that he designed as an evangelism tool with the purpose of sharing the love of Jesus with children.” According to Easley, “Naismith dedicated his entire life educating students in Spirit, Mind and Body for leadership and service to others.”
The upcoming session is scheduled for April 19 to June 21 and is offered without charge. The program runs Monday through Thursday, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is intended for Elementary (Ages 7-9) and Middle (Ages 10-13) School students. The Salvation Army Northwest Community Center is located at 600 N. Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. Parents are invited to call 561-833-6767 to enroll their children.
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County is among the largest global nonprofit providers of social services to people living in impoverished communities around the world. The Salvation Army nationally helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services including food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need.
For more information, to volunteer, and/or make a financial contribution to The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County please contact Frank Marangos, Director of Development and Communications at 561.686.3530 and/or visit www.salvationarmypalmbeachcounty.org. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.
_____________________________________
About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County - The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1922, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 99 years.
