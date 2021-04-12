Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 859 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,904 in the last 365 days.

San Diego Superior Court gets another extension for arraignments, trials during pandemic

The San Diego Superior Court will continue to use emergency authorization from the state court leader to extend legal deadlines for holding some arraignments and trials, as it continues to try to bring court operations back to pre-pandemic levels.

You just read:

San Diego Superior Court gets another extension for arraignments, trials during pandemic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.