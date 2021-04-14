Virtual Reality Market To Exhibit a Remarkable 44.3% CAGR, Moves by Facebook, Google, and Apple to Offer an Advanced User Experience to Boost Growth: Fortune Business Insights

Prominent Players: Google, Microsoft, Oculus VR (Facebook), Autodesk Inc., Samsung Electronics, HTC, Eon Reality, Vuzix, Sony, Leap Motion, Vuzix, Sixense Enterprises, Dassault Systems SE, Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap, Inc

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global " virtual reality market " size is expected to reach USD 57.55 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 44.3% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of 5G network owing to its higher bandwidth and low latency rate will subsequently promote the growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Virtual Reality (VR) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Content), By Device Type (Head Mounted Display, VR Simulator, VR Glasses, Treadmills & Haptic Gloves, and Others), By Industry (Gaming, Entertainment, Automotive, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Aerospace & Defence, Manufacturing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 3.10 billion in 2019.





The report on the virtual reality market emphasizes:

Coherent insights into the market

Pre-obtained data about the business scenario

Latest industry development and key drivers

In-depth information about key players

Market Driver :

High Utilization of Virtual Reality in Military Settings to Intensify Market

The increasing application of virtual reality (VR) solutions in the defense sector will enable speedy expansion of the market in the foreseeable future. The intelligent technology offers the understanding to perform high-risk operations beforehand, which, in turn, will spur the demand of the market. The virtual training sessions can help soldiers to develop skills for challenging situations during combat. For instance, the UK Ministry of Defense announced the investment in a virtual simulator platform to offer a wider training program for the armed forces. Likewise, the US army is constantly focused on providing a synthetic training environment by 2020 to prepare soldiers for real combat scenarios.





Elevated Demand for Virtual Meets and Conferences to Accelerate Market Amid COVID

The growing acceptance of digital technologies is expected to spur opportunities for the market amid coronavirus. The lockdown in several regions has led to high demand for immersive solutions. The growing popularity of virtual meets, conferences, exhibitions, gatherings will have a tremendous impact on the market during the pandemic. For instance, LAVAL, a Canadian city in southwestern Quebec, north of Montreal conducted an online exhibition with the help of VR glasses and 3D graphics. Besides, the utilization of VR technologies among students for online training will further enhance the potential of the market amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Regional Analysis :

Rising Government Support Stimulate Growth in North America

The market in North America is expected to dominate the global market owing to the existence of prominent players in the US. The high support from the government of the US through investments is likely to encourage the market in the region. For instance, the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA’s) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) implemented virtual training sessions on public health veterinary. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to the developing nations. China is expected to hold the largest share in the global market owing to the growing adoption of the 5G network in the region. Furthermore, the rising government initiatives and fundings are expected to improve the market prospects in India. For instance, campaigns such as Digital India, made in India, and Vocal for Local will uplift the small scales enterprises in India. For instance, AjnaLens raised funds of USD 1.5 Mn from Maharashtra Defence and Aerospace Venture Fund to enhance virtual and augmented reality capabilities.





The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Virtual Reality Market:

Google LLC (California, United States)

Oculus Rift (Facebook Inc.) (California, United States)

Sony Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Unity Technologies (California, United States)

HTC Corporation (Taoyuan City, Taiwan)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

Autodesk Inc. (California, United States)

Sixense Enterprises Inc. (California, United States)

Eon Reality Inc. (California, United States)

Dassault Systems SE (Vélizy-Villacoublay, France)

Apple Inc. (California, United States)

Key Development:

January 2020: Autodesk Inc signed a partnership agreement with InsiteVR to offer a VRmeeting integration platform for engineering and construction meetings. The platform will support in-designing and review projects to assist engineers.





Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Global Virtual Reality Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Component (Value) Hardware Software Content By Device Type (Value) Head-Mounted Devices VR Simulator VR Glasses Treadmills & Haptic Gloves Others By Industry (Value) Gaming Entertainment Automotive Retail Healthcare Education Aerospace & Defence Manufacturing Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued…!





