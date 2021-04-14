Loop Insights enters the £4.5 billion UK forecourt sector through its partnership with Suresite Group

Forecourt operators to get access to real-time data from any point-of-sale through Loop’s IoT device

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights (MTRX:TSXV; RACMF:OTCQB), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence for the brick and mortar space, announces a new Proof of Concept (PoC) with Suresite Group. The cooperation will see selected Suresite retail locations take advantage of Loop’s IoT Fobi device and Insights platform.



Loop Insights is growing its UK retail presence

According to KPMG, the UK’s forecourt or gas station convenience store sector generates approximately £4.5 billion in annual revenue. Loop’s latest agreement with Suresite represents its entry into the UK’s retail energy sectors, as part of wider business development efforts in the UK.

The changing trends of forecourt retail

Suresite’s UK data of card payment transactions and spend show that in the last 12 months, there has been less demand for fuel with people unable to travel due to local and national lockdowns. Yet these travel restrictions have also led to a growth in non-fuel retail with customers choosing to carry out their grocery shopping locally at nearby fuel stations, looking to fulfil multiple purposes in a single trip with an increased appetite for cashless transactions. With the constantly changing trends and challenges brought by the pandemic, data insights are now more important for forecourt retail than ever.

Loop’s Fobi is an IoT device working with an AI-powered retail analytics platform that allows retailers unprecedented access to real-time transaction data from any point-of-sale (POS) - online, in-store, and across multiple properties.

During the PoC, Loop Insights will implement its Fobi device and Insights AI-powered analytics platform across numerous Suresite client locations. This will provide Suresite, and more importantly, its clients who operate leading fuel and convenience brands, with powerful, actionable data capabilities needed to deliver informed loyalty experience and drive operational efficiencies. Suresite’s forecourt client market currently includes major brands such as Harvest Energy, Gulf, Jet, and others.

“Through services such as our real-time, data-driven fuel monitoring solution, Suresite understands that retailers need data to be delivered in real-time to be able to maximise revenue and wallet-share. For the retailer, it’s about understanding the shopping basket breakdown item by item, who made the purchase, and how. Or having the ability to see how a special promotion is performing in real time so adjustments can be made if needed. This is why Suresite has partnered with Loop Insights, to help our clients improve their business decisions based on real-time, actionable insights,” explains Eva Jones, Head of Product Development and Innovation at Suresite.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: “Our latest Proof of Concept agreement with Suresite is additional proof that our Fobi device combined with our AI-powered Insights platform serves an immediate, data driven need in the convenience and fuel sectors. Recent announcements with Sobeys in grocery, and now Suresite in convenience and fuel – two of the largest retail sectors in the world – serve notice that Loop and its solutions are fit-for-purpose in today’s data-first world. We anticipate this PoC will be another massive success for both Loop and Suresite as we continue to demonstrate the power of Loop’s Insights platform no matter the industry or country.”

Suresite CEO Steve Hoban added: “We understand the power of insight to help our clients improve their offer, sales and profit. We are excited to partner with Loop and are looking forward to the results of our trials. Our aim is to continue to add value to our clients and be able to enrich our data to provide them with insights that help them grow.”

This press release is available on the Loop Insights Verified Forum on AGORACOM for shareholder discussion, questions and engagement with management https://agoracom.com/ir/LoopInsights.

About Suresite Group

Established over 25 years ago, Suresite Group provides a range of business critical operational services for Fuel and Convenience Retailers. Suresite market leading Payment and data solutions, Wetstock management, Training and Health & Safety compliance help over 3,000 stores across the UK run businesses more effectively. Suresite Group customers and partners include Barclays, Worldpay, Timico, Feefo, American Express, Sponge, Greenergy, Cost Cutter, Jet, and others.

For more information, please contact:

Klara Horvathova

Luminous PR

07597 798281

klara@luminouspr.com

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence (“AI”), automated marketing, venue tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are backed by Amazon’s Partner Network.

Loop Insights Inc. LOOP Website: www.loopinsights.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ LoopInsights T: +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 4 Twitter: @ LoopInsights E: ir@loopinsights.ai LinkedIn: @ LoopInsights

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements or information, including statements regarding Loop’s business and technology; the ability of Loop to engage with industry participants to achieve its goals; the development of Loop’s technology; and the viability of Loop’s business model. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop’s control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated, or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity, or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.