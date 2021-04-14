Sentieo Announces Availability of Sustainalytics’ Industry-Leading ESG Research and Ratings

Mutual clients benefit from access to more than 12,500 corporate ESG research and ratings reports as part of the complete fundamental research workflow

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentieo, the leading next-generation financial and corporate research platform provider and Sustainalytics, a Morningstar Company and a globally-recognized provider of ESG research, ratings and data, today announced the availability of Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Ratings reports in the Sentieo platform. Working with Sustainalytics’ research, ratings, and data in the Sentieo research platform, investors can enrich their investment process with a wide range of ESG information, from material ESG issue analysis and ratings, to event scores that could impact a company’s enterprise value.



“Demand for ESG data is at an all-time high and providing access to that data is paramount to our customers’ success,” said Mark Coriaty, CRO, Sentieo. “By incorporating Sustainalytics more than 12,500 corporate ESG research and rating reports into Sentieo’s AI-driven research platform, mutual customers can take advantage of industry-leading research in the workflow they already use every day. We are excited to work with Sustainalytics to empower customers to build smart, long-term ESG investment strategies faster.”

“Sentieo and Sustainalytics are committed to expanding investor access to valuable ESG information,” said Shila Wattamwar, Sustainalytics’ Executive Director of Client Relations. “With Sustainalytics ESG research and ratings integrated into Sentieo’s AI-powered research platform, investors can identify and understand the ESG risk factors of their portfolio companies. We look forward to working with the team at Sentieo as they roll out our ESG research, ratings, and data to the market.”

Institutional investors are incorporating ESG information into their investment processes more than ever to mitigate risk, comply with regulatory requirements, meet client mandates, and fulfill fiduciary obligations. Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Ratings help investors to identify and understand financially material ESG risks in their portfolio companies, including how that risk might affect performance. The ESG Risk Ratings measure a company’s exposure to industry-specific material ESG risks and how well a company manages those risks. This unique way of measuring ESG risk links the concepts of management and exposure to arrive at the overall ESG Risk Rating. This standardized approach enables risk comparison across companies and industries easy.

To learn more join Sentieo and Sustainalytics for a webinar “Examining ESG Investing Trends with Sustainalytics and Sentieo” on May 6 at 2pm ET.

About Sustainalytics, a Morningstar Company

Sustainalytics, a Morningstar Company, is a leading ESG research, ratings and data firm that supports investors around the world with the development and implementation of responsible investment strategies. For more than 25 years, the firm has been at the forefront of developing high-quality, innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of global investors. Today, Sustainalytics works with hundreds of the world’s leading asset managers and pension funds who incorporate ESG and corporate governance information and assessments into their investment processes. Sustainalytics also works with hundreds of companies and their financial intermediaries to help them consider sustainability in policies, practices and capital projects. With 16 offices globally, Sustainalytics has more than 800 staff members, including more than 350 analysts with varied multidisciplinary expertise across more than 40 industry groups. For more information, visit www.sustainalytics.com .

About Sentieo

Sentieo is a financial and corporate research platform for executives, investment analysts, and researchers that offers them the insights, speed, and confidence they need to make informed strategic decisions so they can outperform the market and gain a competitive edge. Serving a global customer base of over 900, including 650 institutional investment firms and Fortune 500 corporations, Sentieo is the first platform to support the complete financial and corporate workflow. To learn more about Sentieo, visit sentieo.com.