Sheri Black Promoted to Director of Community Association Management

/EIN News/ -- Lawrenceville, GA, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage is pleased to announce the promotion of Sheri Black, a member of the Georgia team, to Director of Community Association Management.

Sheri joined the RealManage team in 2019 through the RealManage/GW & Associates merger.   She brought ten years of experience in the industry from the ground floor to where she is today. Sheri shares, “I feel there are new things to learn daily and welcomes the knowledge and challenges that are to come with being a Director of Community Association Management.” One of Sheri’s favorite quotes that she applies in her professional and personal life is, “yesterday is a memory, and tomorrow is a dream." 
  
“Sheri has been a fantastic leader, and it’s an honor to have her accept the position of director of community association management with our organization, states Division President Gary Griffin. “I know she will be very successful in her new role.”

About RealManage

RealManage is a community management company managing close to two thousand community associations across the nation. Areas of operation include California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, Texas, and Washington. The company provides services to homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises, and large master-planned communities. Learn more about RealManage at www.realmanage.com.


