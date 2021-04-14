Jan Vasser Promoted to Director of Community Association Management

/EIN News/ -- Lawrenceville, GA, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage is pleased to announce Jan Vasser's promotion, a Georgia team member, to Director of Community Association Management.

Jan joined our RealManage team in 2018 and received the promotion to the director of association management for the Georgia branch. She has an extensive background in community management spanning over 20 years and began her management experience managing market, LIHTC, and over 55 communities for one of the largest management companies in the State of Georgia.

“It’s exciting to be on board with one of the top HOA management companies in the nation,” states Jan. “I’m proud to be part of the RealManage team and an integral part of the Georgia branch/division. GO DAWGS!”

She holds her degree in Business Administration, her CMCA® designation from the Community Association Institute, and a CPM issued by the State of Georgia Department of Community Development.

“Jan has been a fantastic leader, and it’s an honor to have her accept the position of director of community association management with our organization,” states Georgia Division President Gary Griffin. “I know she will be tremendously successful in her new role.”



About RealManage



RealManage is a community management company managing close to two thousand community associations across the nation. Areas of operation include California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, Texas, and Washington. The company provides services to homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises, and large master-planned communities. Learn more about RealManage at www.realmanage.com.

