Rep. Jake Ellzey Passes HJR125 Aiding the Surviving Spouse of a Disabled Homeowner

by: Rep. Ellzey, Jake

04/13/2021

HJR125 - Ellzey's first bill passes in the Texas House 147-0

AUSTIN - Representative Jake Ellzey gets unanimous support in the House on HJR125. The constitutional amendment proposed under HJR125 allows the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse's residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person's death.

HJR 125 is necessary to validate the enactment of a bill passed last legislative session that ensured that the surviving spouse of an individual with a disability who died continued to receive the residence homestead exemption, just like the spouses of the deceased disabled homeowner.

Ellzey explains, "The surviving spouse of a disabled homeowner should not be saddled with an unexpected large increase in their tax bill. That only magnifies the tragedy of the loss of their spouse and if they are on a fixed income it even further compounds their difficulties. If a couple has a disability exemption for their homestead, when the disabled person passes away, the surviving spouse loses the exemption. HJR125 protects the surviving spouse from the loss of an important benefit."

During the 86th Legislature, the resolution for the constitutional amendment died, but the bill that changed the statute was passed and became law. HJR 125 is the proposed constitutional amendment necessary to validate the enactment of HB 1313.

The ballot proposal would be presented to voters at an election on November 2, 2021.

Contact Info