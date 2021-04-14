Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Registration is now open for Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco Conference 2021

SMi Reports: Registration has opened for the 2nd annual Pre-Filled Syringes San Francisco taking place on 13th – 14th September.

LONDON, LONDON BRIDGE , UNITED KINGDOM, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of SMi’s leading Injectables series, this year’s event will address the key drivers of the pre-filled syringes and combination products industry to give a comprehensive insight into the latest device innovations, regulatory updates and future insights for the coming year.

Visit the event website to learn more and download the brochure at www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/einpr1

Benefits of attending the conference:
• Engage in case studies from big pharma leading experts on smart devices and connected delivery to aid the user experience
• Explore evolving device design and innovations for high volume and high viscous delivery
• Delve into regulatory updates on device development and human factors with insights from industry and regulatory bodies
• Uncover how industry is incorporating risk management and controls into early stages for a holistic development process

The two-day agenda offers you peer-to-peer networking with Global Product Managers, Senior PFS Engineers, Device Testing Managers, Heads of Late-Stage PFS Development and many more.

Plus, two interactive post conference workshops:
A: Connected Devices and Digital Health: How to Navigate the U.S. FDA Usability Engineering Requirements
Workshop Leader: Shannon Clark, CEO, UserWise

B: Postmarket Safety Reporting: The Current Regulatory Environment with a Global Impact
Workshop Leader: Khaudeja Bano, Executive Medical Director, Combination Product Safety Head, Amgen

Register online: www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/einpr1
Early bird offer register by 28th May and save £200

Sponsored by Boston Analytical | Zeon | ZwickRoell
For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Jinna Sidhu
SMi Group
02078276088
email us here

You just read:

