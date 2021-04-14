NAAT Technique Is A Popular Method Of Testing In The Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Industry

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The growing demand for advanced diagnostic measures and growing prevalence of infectious diseases associated with pathogens such as bacteria & viruses increase the preference for nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT/NAT) to increase blood safety, improve efficiency and reduce turnaround time of the results. NAT is a technique that helps detect a particular nucleic acid, virus, or bacteria which acts as a pathogen in blood, tissue, or urine. NAT is highly sensitive and specific for viral nucleic acids and amplifies the region of targeted viral DNA and detects them earlier than the other traditional methods and narrows the period of infectious diseases. For example, XCRP Diagnostic Inc. and Luminex Corporations entered into a licensing agreement of XCR Diagnostic's Xtreme Chain Reaction Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology. In this deal, Luminex got the exclusive rights to use the XCR Diagnostic's NAAT technology for their future molecular diagnostic portfolio.

The blood transfusion diagnostics market is highly regulated by governing bodies such as USFDA (the USA Food and Drug Administration), and Medicines and Healthcare products Agency (MHRA). For instance, the manufacturers and service providers in the USA must comply with the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) Regulations that have been published in the first chapter title 21 of Code of Federal Regulations (CFR). Part 600 of CFR 21 primarily focuses on the established standards like retention samples conditions, temperature to be maintained during shipment, sterilization of equipment's and role and duties of the inspector to inspect the laboratories. The regulation also allows the manufacturer to report any kind of deviation of their product from their intended purpose.

The blood transfusion diagnostics market covered in this report is segmented by type into instruments and kits, reagents, others. The blood transfusion diagnostics market is also segmented by end user into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, blood banks, plasma fractionation companies; by technology into western blot, ELISA, nucleic acid amplification, fluorescence assay, rapid test; by application into blood grouping, disease screening.

The global blood transfusion diagnostics market size is expected to grow from $3.82 billion in 2020 to $4.18 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The blood transfusion diagnostics market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The blood transfusion diagnostics market is expected to reach $5.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Major players in the blood transfusion diagnostics industry are BAG Health Care GmbH, Grifols, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories and Immucor Inc.

