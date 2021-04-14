Global Metabolomics Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Metabolomics Market 2021-2030

Metabolomics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Metabolomics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the metabolomics market is expected to reach $3.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.3%. Increasing prevalence rate of cancer drives the metabolomics market growth. Metabolomics screens the potential biomarkers (specific cells, molecules, or genes, gene products, enzymes, or hormones) to measure the cancer drug responsiveness aiding early diagnosis.

The metabolomics market consists of sales of metabolomics analytical tools, equipment and related services. Metabolomics is the field of bio-analytics for quantification and identification of metabolic small molecules such as cell, tissue, organ and biological fluid. Metabolomics includes analytical instruments such as liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, capillary electrophoresis, mass spectrometry and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy.

Trends In The Global Metabolomics Market

Machine learning is increasing its popularity in the field of metabolomics due to improve efficiency in interpretation of data generated from metabolomics techniques. Machine learning enabled technologies help in automation of risky and complex processes, avoid repetitive and time taking processes, provide quick and error-free services. Companies in the industry are preferring machine learning techniques for metabolism analysis to solve problems, automate processes and execute tasks. Some of the machine learning algorithms aid in metabolism data analysis and metabolic pathway modelling. Some of the companies such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Metabolon Inc. and others have started using machine learning algorithms for better understanding and prediction in metabolomics study.

Global Metabolomics Market Segments:

The global metabolomics market is further segmented based on product and service, application, indication, metabolomics instruments, metabolomics bioinformatics tools and services, and geography.

By Product & Service: Metabolomics Instruments, Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools & Services.

By Application: Biomarker Discovery, Drug Discovery, Toxicology Testing, Nutrigenomics, Functional Genomics, Personalized Medicine, Others.

By Indication: Cancer, Cardiovascular Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Inborn Errors Of Metabolism, Others.

By Metabolomics Instruments: Separation Techniques, Detection Techniques.

By Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools & Services: Bioinformatics Tools And Databases, Bioinformatics Services.

By Geography: The global metabolomics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Metabolomics Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides metabolomics global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global metabolomics global market, metabolomics global market share, metabolomics global market players, metabolomics global market segments and geographies, metabolomics global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. the metabolomics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Metabolomics Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Metabolomics Market Organizations Covered: Human Metabolome Technologies, Metabolon, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bruker and Agilent Technologies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

