Passenger Cars Aftermarket Uses Additive Manufacturing 3D Printing As Latest Trend In The Industry

Passenger Cars After Market Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Passenger Cars After Market Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

The passenger car aftermarket is using 3D printing technology also called as Additive Manufacturing (AM) to make high-quality off-the-shelf car parts using 3D printers that are capable of printing in metals and alloys. 3D printing works by making a virtual 2D object in the software and constructing the 3D framework by using the printer. The use of 3D printing in producing automobile parts increases the efficiency and raises the production standards of the companies. Companies (original equipment manufacturers) such as General Motors, BMW, Ford and Porsche have already started investing in this trend.

The passenger cars aftermarket industry is regulated by several regulations governed by multiple international and country-specific agencies. One of the examples of such regulatory body is National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of U.S. The Standard number 108 of section 571 under Title -49 "Transportation" mentioned in Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), states the requirements for original and replacement lamps, reflective devices, and associated lighting equipment for passenger cars as well as other multipurpose passenger vehicles. As defined in CFR, the purpose of section 571 is to set regulatory standards relating to lighting equipment in vehicles to be followed by motor vehicles including passenger cars. The standards also specify points where the equipment such as Headlamp should be mounted in vehicles so as to make it easily visible in public roads both in daylight and in darkness or other conditions of reduced visibility thus reducing traffic accidents and deaths and injuries.

The passenger cars aftermarket covered in this report is segmented by type into tires, battery, brake parts, filters, body parts, lighting, wheels, exhaust components, turbochargers, others. The passenger car aftermarket is also segmented by distribution channel into retailers (OEMs, repair shops), wholesalers & distributors and by certifications into genuine parts, certified parts, uncertified parts.

Read More On The Global Passenger Cars After Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/passenger-cars-after-market-global-market-report

The global passenger cars after market is expected to grow from $230.17 billion in 2020 to $247.49 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The passenger cars aftermarket market size is expected to reach $289.37 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%. The countries with passenger cars aftermarket market shares are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the passenger cars market are Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Continental AG, 3M company and Delphi Automotive PLC.

Passenger Cars After Market Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides passenger cars after market overview, forecast passenger cars after market size and growth for the whole market, passenger cars after market segments, and geographies, passenger cars after market trends, passenger cars after market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Passenger Cars After Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3406&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Passenger Car Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/passenger-car-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Motor Vehicle Parts Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/motor-vehicle-parts-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/motor-vehicle-electrical-and-electronic-equipment-global-market-report

Automobile Rental And Leasing Market - By Type (Passenger Car Rental, Passenger Car Leasing, Truck, Utility Trailer, And Recreational Vehicle Rental And Leasing), By Type Of Mode (Offline, Online), By Type Of Lease (Open, Close), By End User (Individual, Corporate), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automobile-rental-and-leasing-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

