Increasing Prevalence Of Infectious Diseases Drives The Food And Beverage Testing Kits Market

Rising incidence of infectious diseases is increasing the demand for testing services, thus driving the food and beverage testing kits market. Unsafe products in the food and beverages market can carry harmful bacteria, chemicals or substances, which can lead to various infectious diseases. With the help of testing devices, the quality of the food or beverages can be checked to ensure safety of the consumer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), close to 600 million people, around 1 in every 10 people, fall sick after the consumption of contaminated food, and close to 420000 people die due to such consumption. These rising incidences of infectious diseases due to contaminated food are expected to increase the demand for testing devices and drive the food testing kits market during the forecast period.

The food and beverage testing kits market covered in this report is segmented by product into consumables, equipment. The food and beverages testing kits market is also segmented by application into meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, processed foods, fruits, and vegetables, by technology into traditional, rapid, and by contaminants type into pathogens, GMOs, pesticides, toxins.

The global food and beverage testing kits market is expected to grow from $14.92 billion in 2020 to $16.19 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The food and beverages testing kits market is expected to reach $21.25 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Major players in the food and beverage testing kits industry are SGS, Eurofins, Intertek, Mérieux and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

