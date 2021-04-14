547 Energy Announces Partnership With Andy Kinsella

Aer Soléir to Develop Onshore Renewable Energy Projects in Europe

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An affiliate of 547 Energy LLC (“547 Energy”), the clean energy investment platform of Quantum Energy Partners (“Quantum”), today announced that it has partnered with European clean energy industry veteran, Andy Kinsella (“Kinsella”), to launch a new company with a mission of developing, constructing, owning, and operating a multi-gigawatt (GW) portfolio of onshore wind, solar and energy storage projects throughout Europe. The new platform, Aer Soléir, will be headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.



Kinsella brings over 35 years of experience in the international energy sector and has held leadership positions at companies including Ireland’s Electricity Supply Board (ESB), ESB International, GE, Siemens and most recently Mainstream Renewable Power where he served as CEO. In addition, Kinsella has been a member of the Renewables Industry Advisory Board of the International Energy Agency (Paris), was Chairman of Smartwind (a Mainstream-Siemens-Ørsted JV offshore wind development company), a member of the Energy sub-Committee of the British Irish Chamber of Commerce and Member of the Advisory Committee to the Independent Committee on Climate Change (London).

Gabriel Alonso, CEO & President of 547 Energy, said, “The European Green Deal provides the policy roadmap to transition Europe to a clean energy economy and sets into motion Europe’s political ambition to be the world's first climate-neutral continent by 2050.” Alonso added, “We believe there is no better time than now to invest in the accelerating clean energy transition and are thrilled to partner with Andy as he leads the charge in this new venture. We have full confidence in Andy’s ability to grow Aer Soléir into a leading European pure-play renewable energy developer and look forward to working closely in the journey.”

Sean O’Donnell, Managing Director at Quantum and Director of 547 Energy, said “We have known Andy for years and are excited to further expand Quantum’s presence in the clean energy space through this partnership with him. He is a proven, execution-focused executive who can deliver strong results for his investors. The task of decarbonizing the European power grid is a meaningful undertaking that will require the vision and dedication of entrepreneurs like Andy and the Aer Soléir team.”

Andy Kinsella, Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Aer Soléir remarked, “I am personally very pleased to be leading this exciting effort with the support, vision and expertise provided by both 547 Energy and Quantum. Aer Soléir’s mission is to develop and build best-in-class, large-scale, energy transition projects that will provide material, long-lasting economic benefits to communities across Europe. We look forward to supplying safe, reliable, and valuable clean energy to our customers and to delivering superior returns for our investors. Our vision is that one day, everyone’s life will be electrified sustainably, and we are pleased to be playing an active part in creating a create a cleaner energy future for all.”



ABOUT 547 ENERGY

547 Energy aims to maximize value for its investors by partnering with leading entrepreneurs who are driving growth in the clean energy economy. To date, 547 Energy has invested in ConnectGen LLC, BlueFloat Energy LLC and ENORA S.A. 547 Energy was founded and is led by industry veteran Gabriel Alonso and is backed by Quantum Energy Partners, a leading provider of capital to the global energy industry. For more information on 547 Energy, please email info@547energy.com or contact Joe Sy at +1-713-452-2189.

Why the name 547 Energy?

The human eye sees color over wavelengths ranging approximately from 400 nanometers (violet) to 700 nanometers (red), with the green sitting at roughly 490 to 575 nanometers. A wavelength of 547 nanometers is visible as “electric green”, a color which represents the overarching aim of 547 Energy – to advance towards a sustainable energy future.



ABOUT QUANTUM ENERGY PARTNERS

Founded in 1998, Quantum Energy Partners is a leading provider of private equity capital to the global energy industry, having managed together with its affiliates more than $17 billion in equity commitments since inception. For more information on Quantum, please visit www.quantumep.com or contact Michael Dalton at +1-713-452-2110.