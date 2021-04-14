Proactive news headlines including Pharmaxis, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, OAR Resources and Matador Mining

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS) (FRA:UUD) has received commitments from sophisticated and institutional investors to subscribe for 54.6 million fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.08 per share to raise around A$4.4 million. Click here

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) has enrolled the first patient in the exploratory PARA_OA_008 knee Osteoarthritis (OA) Biomarker study. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH) (FRA:1X8) has signed a bilateral commercial agreement with Cannabis Queen, South Africa, to market and distribute Creso’s cannaDOL topical line and cannaQIX® tea range in African countries. Click here

OAR Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR) (FRA:F1S) continues to firm-up the halloysite-kaolin potential at its Gibraltar Halloysite-Kaolin Project on South Australia’s Eyre Peninsula, with the completion of the latest phase of extension aircore drilling. Click here

Matador Mining Ltd’s (ASX:MZZ) (OTCMKTS:MZZMF) (FRA:7MR) high sensitivity multi-element geochemistry has characterised the key pathfinder element footprints associated with known gold deposits at Cape Ray Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada, providing a mechanism for future exploration success. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) (FRA:8KM) has intersected zones of shallow high-grade gold mineralisation in initial aircore drilling at Eagle-Crow prospect within the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) near Leonora in Western Australia with results of up to 8 metres at 7.90 g/t from 28 metres to the bottom of the hole. Click here

Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG) has grown the mineralised intrusive footprint of the flagship Mawson Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Prospect within the Rockford Project on WA’s Fraser Range with new diamond drilling intersecting further mineralised lithologies. Click here

Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT) (OTCMKTS:LMMFF) (FRA:3MW) subsidiary VSPC Ltd (VSPC) has delivered a positive pre-feasibility study (PFS) demonstrating its capacity to produce advanced lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) cathode powders. Click here

About Proactive ﻿



With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com