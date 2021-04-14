Pacific Western Transportation Selects Betterez To Be Digital Backbone For Red Arrow And EBus Brands

Red Arrow - A Pacific Western Transportation Brand

Pacific Western Transportation has embarked on an enterprise-wide digital journey, Betterez will be the core platform for ticket sales and inventory management

TORONTO, CANADA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Betterez, a travel technology platform with innovative solutions in sales and inventory management for the Bus & Coach Industry, announced today a key new partnership with Pacific Western Transportation to implement the Betterez SaaS at PWT’s industry-leading Red Arrow and EBus brands.

“While the Pandemic has hit the travel and transportation industry especially hard, many forward-thinking Motorcoach Owner / Operators are using this time to plan for medium to longer term goals and doubling down on their digitization efforts,” notes Mike Van Horn, Senior VP at Betterez. “Pacific Western is a leading Canadian transportation brand; we are extremely excited they have put their trust in Betterez for the Red Arrow and EBus components of their company-wide technology upgrade.”

Over the next several months the partners will be deploying modern solutions for the customer journey, from journey search and safe arrival to automation of 3rd party partnerships in mobility for first/last mile, and integrated, validated special fares for travel partners.

Other noteworthy upgrades and innovations will come in omni-channel sales; this solution will strengthen the company’s sales strategy to not miss out on any revenue opportunity by enabling seamless ticketing experiences via website, point of sale, call center, on-board bus and third-party agencies.

Dan Finley, Vice President, Corporate Services at Pacific Western commented, “We’re confident that Betterez will help us further innovate and advance our leadership in Canadian Mobility. During our evaluation process, they demonstrated an understanding of where Mobility is headed and continually offered a collaborative approach to our diverse set of requirements.”

Mike Van Horn also commented, “Another exciting, joint industry leadership opportunity with Pacific Western is in their integrated process and technology vision. From reconciliation and commission payments to customer service software and more, we have an opportunity to develop a reference architecture that delivers on the higher level of business process and system integration that the Bus & Coach industry continues to aspire to.”

The companies have entered into a 5-year agreement, kicked-off their implementation in late March 2021 and plan to have a “Phase 1 go live” by late summer to realize as much benefit as possible in 2021.

If you’re interested in a partner who can deliver leading-edge Mobility Solutions, please contact John Stepovy, Director Business Development for Pacific Western at mailto: john@corp.pwt.ca

To learn more about the Betterez sales & inventory management travel SaaS, contact us at mailto: sales@betterez.com

About Betterez: Founded in 2011, Betterez is a venture-backed, modern Software-as-a-Service for Bus & Coach sales and inventory management. Betterez’ industry leading multi-tenant architecture delivers more features, faster, at a lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), ensuring Motorcoach Operators never fall behind again with their Technology.

About Pacific Western: Launched in 1957, PWT is a family owned and operated Canadian company that holds leadership positions in four lines of business; Employee Transportation, Motorcoach, Student Transportation, and Transit. The company employees over 5,000 team members across Canada who are dedicated to the mission of getting their passengers Safely Home.