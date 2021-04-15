Lisa Rone, MBA: The People's Teacher Spearheads Berry Academy for the Community

Ambassador for 'Mom and Pop' shops throughout the United States and abroad. This is an opportunity to learn specialized knowledge that allows delegation based on the decision-making process that should be carried out by company's owner, manager or team member.

Mom and pop shops both near and far must know and understand the importance of coupling their skills with business education for success

I’m tremendously determined to help people make possible change for the better. As a resource I am loaded with inspiration for the millions of others who may need it; living across the world.” — Lisa Rone, MBA

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, April 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa Rone is a well educated lady and prolific writer who loves learning, sharing, and teaching on topics related to business education. Business comes naturally to Lisa coupled with her exceptional talent. She has more than 15 years of successful experience in the field of business, leadership and marketing. Besides that, she is a successful MBA Graduate who was born in Brooklyn, New York.It is her love for humanity that prompted her to embark on this endless journey of service to man. Lisa helps people in three major Areas: Professional development, personal development, and leadershipProfessional development: this is the set of tools, resources, and training sessions for educators to improve their teaching quality and effectiveness. These resources allow instructors to further their knowledge in their subject area and allows for mentorship and the opportunity to learn new teaching techniques. Those who take part in workshops or leadership sessions develop and enhance specialized skills including technical, quantitative and analytical skills. There is a variety of approaches to professional development, including consultation, coaching, community of practice, lesson study, mentoring, reflective supervision and technical assistance. Examples of activities that contribute to professional growth and development; continuing education, enrollment in formal degree programs, courses, or workshops, pursuing certificates, accreditations or other credentials through educational programs, participation in professional organizations, attending, local, regional, national, and international meetings, conferences and workshops sponsored by professional organizations, presenting papers at conferences and workshops, serving as an officer, board member, or committee member, coordinating events sponsored by the organization, research, conducting research, presenting findings of research to others, Improve job performance, Keeping up with technology, systems, processes, Learning about new developments in your field, Improving existing skills, Increased duties and responsibilities, taking on new challenges in current position, projects, long or short-term assignments with her wealth of knowledge in professional development.Lisa Rone is well-equipped to assist you and countless others who aspire to evolve in the realm of business.Personal development: This consists of activities that develop a person's capabilities and potential, build human capital, facilitate employability, and enhance quality of life and the realization of dreams and aspirations. Lisa Rone helps you to identify the skills you need to set life goals which can enhance your employability prospects, raise your confidence, and lead to a more fulfilling, higher quality life. Plan to make relevant, positive and effective life choices and decisions for your future to enable personal empowerment. Her goal is to support and nurture individuals with a desire to excel in the business arena. She is there for you, to serve you as a guide in your decision-making-process as life-long learners. Her level of confidence is evident in her choice of words “I’m tremendously determined to help people make possible change for the better. I am a resource person and I am loaded with inspiration for the millions of others who may need it; living across the world. I have both education and work-related skills as a professional (commonly referred to as expertise). I have a broad knowledge in marketing, branding, and promotion”Leadership: this is the art of motivating a group of people to act toward achieving a common goal. She has been featured on various popular media platforms because of her leadership qualities. Some of those platforms are ESPN, BET, Public Access Television, and MTV; she also helps in leadership development. Leadership development refers to activities (formal or informal) that enhance the skills, abilities and qualities of leaders. Programs that offer those type of activities have different style of teaching, most common being coaching and mentoring.The goal is to produce high-caliber leaders in every community to take over senior positions in the future. Five Qualities of Effective Leaders; they are self-aware and prioritize personal development, they focus on developing others, they encourage strategic thinking, innovation, and action they are ethical and civic-minded, they practice effective cross-cultural communication.Lisa Rone possesses every leadership quality worthy of emulation; some of her notable works include providing services to students as a member of her educational community. She is proud of her roots with the Atlanta Business League serving on the Marketing Committee. They helped her to establish a stronger vision for service in the community, where all people feel loved, respected and inspired to develop to their fullest potential.Her Mission and that of her team is to provide primary information and develop ambassadors within their online community.They aim to provide a safe learning environment with a welcoming atmosphere for every-day people; which create a sense of belonging amongst one another. They maintain an inclusive environment which acknowledges and respects people from all cultural backgrounds. Their online platform was established to provide real-world experiences in a safe, developmentally appropriate, nurturing environment that promotes business initiatives, social, emotional, cognitive and physical growth, as well as a positive self-image and a love for humanity.Berry Academy’s courses open for enrollment include:Stand Up: EntrepreneurshipBoss Up: LeadershipSpeak Up: Digital Technology Berry Beautiful: Self ConfidenceTeamwork for Building: CollaborationPerformance Management: Leadership BlueprintCyber Bullying: Survival GuideDomestic ViolenceFamily Reunions for Everyone###About Lisa RoneLisa Rone has over 15 years of successful experience in the field of business, leadership, and marketing, making her uniquely well-equipped to lead aspirants on their professional development and business education journey. Determined to help people change for the better, she is a resource loaded with inspiration for others who need it. Alongside Berry Academy, Rone offers an array of learning services, including Public Speaking for Kinfolks, Consultations for Kinfolks, and Online Instruction for Kinfolks. Rone has also published several books to further help people access business education. For more information, visit lisarone.com or follow her on Twitter (@lisarone_mba) or YouTube (youtube.com/channel/UCXtCgBCUrCqEON3nSy7mA8g).

