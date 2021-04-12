2021-04-12 13:25:37.64 $100,000 Scratchers Win is No Joke on April Fools Day

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Louis player Danny Yount felt prompted to purchase the Missouri Lottery’s “Hot Hot Cash” Scratchers® ticket after the person in line before him bought the same ticket. His whim turned out to be a good choice, as Yount won the first of the game’s four $100,000 top prizes. 

When he called his girlfriend to tell her the good news, she didn’t believe him. 

“She thought I was joking since I happened to win on April Fools’ Day,” Yount shared.  

His ticket was purchased at Circle K, 3294 Telegraph Road, in St. Louis. The game has more than $12.5 million in unclaimed prizes, including three more $100,000 top prizes. 

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Offices are located in St. Louis, Kansas City, Jefferson City and Springfield. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

