2021-04-12 13:25:37.64 $100,000 Scratchers Win is No Joke on April Fools Day

St. Louis player Danny Yount felt prompted to purchase the Missouri Lottery’s “Hot Hot Cash” Scratchers® ticket after the person in line before him bought the same ticket. His whim turned out to be a good choice, as Yount won the first of the game’s four $100,000 top prizes.

When he called his girlfriend to tell her the good news, she didn’t believe him.

“She thought I was joking since I happened to win on April Fools’ Day,” Yount shared.

His ticket was purchased at Circle K, 3294 Telegraph Road, in St. Louis. The game has more than $12.5 million in unclaimed prizes, including three more $100,000 top prizes.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Offices are located in St. Louis, Kansas City, Jefferson City and Springfield. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.