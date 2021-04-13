2021-04-13 14:26:05.337 Washington Man Wins $173,000 Show Me Cash Prize

2021-04-13 14:26:05.337

It was no April Fool’s joke for Jerry Mitchell of Washington, who won a $173,000 Show Me Cash jackpot prize from the April 1 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Fas-Trip, 4700 S. Point Road in Washington, making Mitchell the 15th person to win a Show Me Cash jackpot so far in 2021.

The winning numbers drawn that night were 1, 5, 14, 15 and 39.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.

In FY20, players in Franklin County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $27.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.7 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $5.5 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.