2021-04-13 14:38:46.383 Kansas City Woman Wins $55,500 Show Me Cash Prize

2021-04-13 14:38:46.383

Raytrecia Maxwell claimed a $55,500 Show Me Cash prize from the Missouri Lottery’s April 6 drawing. Maxwell claimed her prize the following day at the Lottery’s Kansas City regional office.

Maxwell’s ticket was one of two tickets that matched all five numbers drawn that night – 1, 4, 16, 20 and 27 – to split the $111,000 Show Me Cash jackpot.

Maxwell bought her winning ticket at Brooklyn XPress Mart, 2202 E. 31st St., in Kansas City. The other winning ticket was purchased at Signal Food Store, 1012 Springfield Road, in Ava.

Each of the retailers will receive a $250 bonus for selling a Show Me Cash jackpot ticket.

In FY20, players in Jackson County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $91.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $8 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $36.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more.