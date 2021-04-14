Real Housewives of Potomac's Monique Samuels' Official YouTube Premiere of Bindertime Stories Part 1

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LOS ANGELES, CA, US, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shortly after shocking many viewers and Real Housewives of Potomac cast members with her famous binder during the season 5 reunion, Monique Samuels revealed she would share the “tea” she had accumulated. Wanting to release the receipts in a creative way, Samuels announced a three-part series, "Bindertime Stories", launching on her YouTube channel, Tea With Monique.

Monique calls the fantasy-inspired riddles a “summation” of her time on RHOP, where she promises to drop more “tea” from her binder. In each episode, the former housewife will sit around a bonfire and share stories for the audience to determine for themselves what's the truth, nursery rhyme style.

Bindertime Stories Part One: "Keep Your Receipts" airing tonight, April 14th at 6:30pm ET
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=RYJMu1yQ9QQ&t=85s

Thursday, April 15th Patreon Premiere of Part 2 at 6pm ET
https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=38699121

For more information visit www.moniquesamuels.com

