SP Plus Corporation Offers Bags® Curbside Concierge™ Baggage Check-In at Tampa International Airport

CHICAGO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, today announced the addition of Curbside Concierge™ baggage check-in services to passengers at Tampa International Airport (TPA) through its Bags® service line.



TPA passengers can now check their luggage and print boarding passes using Bags® Curbside Concierge™ at the Blue and Red curbsides of the Airport’s departure level for a nominal fee, separate from any airline baggage fees. This new service is offered exclusively to American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airlines, Spirit Airlines and United Airlines passengers who are traveling on domestic flights.

Bags® Curbside Concierge™ is a white glove service where passengers are greeted with complimentary water and other treats in an exclusive red carpet area. This time-saving service allows passengers to bypass the airline ticket counter line, maintain social distancing and proceed directly to TSA screening without having to stand in line to check luggage or carry bags throughout the airport. Bags® Curbside Concierge™ operates daily from 5:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. EDT, and allows passengers from multiple airline carriers to check-in at the same curbside location.

“We recognize the need to offer this convenient service and our passengers have been asking for the ability to check bags curbside,” said John Tiliacos, Executive Vice President of Operations and Customer Service at Tampa International Airport. “This concierge service will help promote greater social distancing and decongestion within our terminal, while treating our guests to exceptional service–a hallmark of TPA’s reputation.”

Bags® airline and baggage check-in services are offered at other airport operations across the country where SP+ provides valet and other parking services. Bags® Curbside Concierge™ is managed through Sphere Express™, which is the aviation/hospitality-specific travel solution launched under SP+’s full suite of mobility technologies branded as Sphere™. Sphere Express™ works seamlessly with the mobile point-of-sale solution under SP+’s Sphere Commerce™ brand for TPA passengers to easily pay the nominal fee and any airline baggage fees from their mobile device.

“As the only provider in the U.S. offering remote airline check-in across multiple carriers from a single check-in platform, Bags® Curbside Concierge™ allows our team to safely greet passengers and expedite the entire check-in process,” added Darren Barton, Senior Vice President, Bags Aviation Division at SP+.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for its clients. SP+ provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.

Bags® is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SP+ primarily within its Aviation Division. Bags® serves airline, airport and hospitality clients as a leading provider of baggage delivery, remote airline check-in, and other related services. Visit www.bagsinc.com for more information.



