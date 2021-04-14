W420 Radio Network Announces Extraordinary Listenership Growth
We have refined and defined our content based on listener needs. Our roster of high profile guests speak on a diversity of topics, and makes us the go-to for industry and consumers alike.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- President and CEO of W420 Radio Network, Marc Corsi, is announcing first quarter listenership results projected at a total estimated 2.4 million listeners.* W420, the first virtual radio station dedicated to America’s cannabis industry conversation, is now available on global media networks and platforms that have boosted listener access to meet market demand.
Since its launch in October 2019, “America’s Cannabis Conversation” has established itself as one of the most diverse, informative and interesting shows about the cannabis industry. Its expert commentator segments include the top authorities and thought leaders representing every facet of the world of cannabis: medical, investment, science, agriculture, dispensaries...Listeners have come to expect inspiring stories, impactful knowledge, and understanding of market trends that will provide powerful insight into the business.
“Our goal has always been to create the best content with the largest audience for the cannabis industry, and grow in tandem with it,” states Marc Corsi, president and co-founder of W420 Radio Network. “We have refined and defined our content based on listener needs. Our roster of high profile guests speak on a diversity of topics, and makes us the go-to for industry and consumers alike.”
This week’s lineup includes the following esteemed guests to offer their expertise:
- Stephen Schmitz, MD, MPH co-founder Supplement Safety Solutions
- Dave Reddix and Steve Capper the ‘420 Guys’
- Dr. Jordan Tishler, Harvard educated practitioner
- Rachel Gillette, attorney with Greenspoon Marder LLP
W420 Radio Network is the brainchild of powerhouse entrepreneurs - Marc Corsi and Dan Perkins. W420 recognizes and brings to air: interesting, timely and important content with the benefit of high-profile experts to address every facet of the cannabis industry. Informing businesses and consumers alike with the most up-to-date cannabis news. We are here to educate, bring awareness on issues and create community.
For more about W420 Radio Network: https://w420radionetwork.com/
*At America’s Cannabis Conversation, we look for the most reliable numbers that we can get from our partner networks; However, not all networks spend the money to find out who might be listening. Based on our number research this is the projected total.
