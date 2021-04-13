Statement from Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea on Confirmation of Sabina Matos as Lt. Governor
"Congratulations to Sabina Matos on her historic confirmation as Rhode Island's next Lieutenant Governor. Our best public policies come when we have a variety of backgrounds and opinions around the policy-making table, and I look forward to having another woman of color included in these discussions. It will be an honor to swear in Lt. Governor Matos and I look forward to working with her office to strengthen Rhode Island's economic recovery."
Nellie M. Gorbea Rhode Island Secretary of State
###
Comunicado de la Secretaria de Estado Nellie Gorbea sobre la Confirmación de Sabina Matos como Vicegobernadora
"Felicidades a Sabina Matos por su confirmación histórica como la próxima vicegobernadora de Rhode Island. Nuestras mejores políticas públicas surgen cuando tenemos una variedad de experiencias y opiniones alrededor de la mesa de deliberación política, y espero tener otra mujer de color incluida en estas conversaciones. Será todo un honor juramentar a la Vicegobernadora Matos y espero trabajar con su oficina para fortalecer la recuperación económica de Rhode Island."
Nellie M. Gorbea Secretaria de Estado de Rhode Island
###