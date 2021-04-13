Six Apply For Circuit Court Vacancy In The 14th Judicial District

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider six applicants for the circuit court vacancy in the 14th judicial district, which includes Coffee County. This vacancy was created by the retirement of the Honorable L. Craig Johnson, effective May 12, 2021.

The applicants are:

Robert T. Carter

Jason Huskey

Margaret C. Lamb Kilgore

William Lockhart

Edward H. North

Felicia B. Walkup

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a public hearing on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 9 a.m. CDT at the Meeting Hall of the Coffee County Administrative Plaza (C-CAP Building) located at 1329 McArthur Street, Manchester, TN 37355.

Interested individuals, including any members of the public, may attend the public hearing in the Meeting Hall of the Coffee County Administrative Plaza (C-CAP Building). The meeting will include a public hearing starting at 9 a.m. CDT, during which anyone may express their opinions in opposition to any of the applicants.

All visitors who want to attend the hearing at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza must check-in with building security, provide a valid government-issued ID, mention that they are present to observe the Trial Court Vacancy Commission Public Hearing and follow all building mandated COVID-19 protocols for admission to the building.

The Commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.