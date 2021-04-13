Final Report of the Providence County Grand Jury (Reported April 1, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

David Florio (age 52) Cumberland, RI P1-2021-1038A

On April 1, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging David Florio with one count of first-degree child molestation and three counts of second-degree child molestation.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Woonsocket on diverse dates between November 8, 2015 and October 7, 2020. The Woonsocket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on April 21, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

Joshua Niebels (age 39) Providence, RI P1-2021-1039A

On April 1, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Joshua Niebels with one count of assault with intent to commit first-degree sexual assault, domestic and one count of simple assault, domestic.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on January 12, 2021. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on April 21, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

###