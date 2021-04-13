New EB-5 Project with 5% Investor Return Announced
There is a strong desire among EB-5 investors for better financial returns without the high risk. The Twin Lakes project stands alone in response to this demand.”SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 consultancy, regional center operator, and fund manager has announced the launch of its 13th EB-5 investment fund. The project, Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes, is a residential community with amenities, 50 miles northeast of Atlanta and 30 miles west of Athens. Structured as preferred equity, the EB-5 investment will pay a 5% return to investors.
— Sam Silverman, Managing Partner at EB5AN
EB5AN will host a free webinar to introduce the project on Thursday, April 15, at 2:00 PM EDT. Click here to register now. Space is limited.
“Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes presents a unique opportunity for EB-5 investors to earn a comparatively high return with a low-risk investment,” said Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN. “There is a strong demand among EB-5 investors for better financial returns without the high risk. The Twin Lakes project stands alone in response to this demand.”
The EB-5 visa offers a clear pathway for foreign nationals to obtain U.S. residency through investment but, historically, these investments have paid very low financial returns. More than ever before, foreign nationals considering an EB-5 investment are thinking about opportunity cost and looking for alternatives. EB5AN introduced to the industry a preferred equity structure that yields a higher return for immigrant investors. Managing partner Mike Schoenfeld says his firm’s innovation has been enormously popular. “Our first equity fund, Saltaire St. Petersburg Phase I, sold out quickly. We expect the limited investor slots for Twin Lakes to fill up quickly.”
Created in 1990, the EB-5 visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1 and H-1B. The program has received renewed interest in recent months as federal policies restricting employment-based immigration have led work-visa holders to seek alternative pathways to U.S. residency.
******
EB5 Affiliate Network is a national EB-5 regional center operator and consulting firm with more than $900 million in EB-5 investment capital across a network of 14 approved regional centers covering more than 20 states. EB5AN works with project developers and sponsors to assemble high-quality EB-5 projects across the country. EB5AN also works with EB-5 investors from around the world to identify high-quality, low-risk EB-5 investments and to structure EB-5 projects for those who seek to create their own.
Jeremy Shackle
EB5AN
+1 800-288-9138
email us here