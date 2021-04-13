Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, April 12, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of April 12 will include the following:

Monday, April 12 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Governor Evette participated in the Palmetto Pride and South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s Litter Pick-Up press conference, State House Rotunda, Columbia, S.C.

Monday, April 12 at 3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce Advocacy Council meeting, Myrtle Beach Train Depot, 851 Broad Way Street, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Monday, April 12 at 6:00 PM: Lt. Governor Evette delivered remarks to the Greenville County Republican Women’s Club, Portofino's Italian Restaurant, 30 Orchard Park Drive Greenville, S.C.

Tuesday, April 13 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Governor Evette spoke to the South Carolina Federation of Republican Women Legislative Day Brunch, Seawell’s, 1125 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, April 13 at 11:15 AM: Gov. McMaster joined Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and Director of the Department of Insurance Ray Farmer for a press conference regarding Volkswagen settlement funds, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, April 13 at 5:15 PM: Lt. Governor Evette delivered remarks to the Greenville Business & Brews, Southernside Brewing Company, 25 Delano Drive, Unit D, Greenville, S.C.

Wednesday, April 14 at 10:15 AM: Gov. McMaster will join the University of South Carolina and Major League Soccer for an announcement, University of South Carolina, outside the Russell House, Greene Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, April 14 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Governor Evette will deliver remarks to the South Carolina Firefighters Association Line of Duty Death Memorial Service, South Carolina Fire Academy Memorial Plaza, 141 Monticello Trail, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, April 14 at 2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Governor Evette will participate in a press event recognizing Donate Life, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, April 15 at 3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will participate in the ribbon cutting for Senior Action’s new Greenville headquarters, 3715 E. North Street, Suite K, Greenville, S.C.

Friday, April 16 at 11:30 AM: Lt. Governor Evette will deliver Keynote Address to the National Council of Insurance Legislators Spring Meeting, Francis Marion Hotel, 387 King Street, Charleston, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: April 5, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of April 5, 2021, included:

Monday, April 5

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association, SC Retail Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

2:59 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

3:10 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

3:18 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

3:29 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

3:33 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

3:38 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

3:53 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

4:18 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

4:27 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

4:30 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

Tuesday, April 6

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a Cabinet Meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, Columbia, S.C.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster was joined by Senator Lindsey Graham for a news conference to discuss the ramifications of H.R. 1, State House, Office of the Governor, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster, First Lady Peggy McMaster, and Lt. Gov. Evette participated in a press event to recognize “Child Abuse Prevention Month”, Riverfront Park, 312 Laurel Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, April 7

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association, SC Retail Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a press conference to recognize “Month of the Military Child”, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

12:00 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with state officials regarding COVID-19.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a press conference to announce Mr. Robert M. Kerr’s appointment as the next Director of the Department of Health and Human Services, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Agency meeting.

4:00 PM: Meeting with a fellow constitutional officer.

Thursday, April 8

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for BridgeWay Station, 1000 Centerpointe Boulevard, Simpsonville, S.C.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster was the keynote speaker at the South Carolina Student Legislature spring session, Doubletree by Hilton, 2100 Bush River Road, Columbia, S.C.

4:45 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

Friday, April 9

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association, SC Retail Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

11:55 AM: Call with a fellow governor.

Gov. McMaster traveled with South Carolina’s Adjutant General, MG Van McCarty to visit South Carolina National Guard Soldiers on the United States Southern Border, El Paso, Texas.

1:45 PM (MDT): Military briefing.

3:00 PM (MDT): Military briefing.

5:00 PM: (MDT): Border Patrol briefing.

Saturday, April 10

Gov. McMaster traveled with South Carolina’s Adjutant General, MG Van McCarty to visit South Carolina National Guard Soldiers on the United States Southern Border, Del Rio, Texas.

10:00 AM (CDT): Military briefing.

10:30 AM (CDT): Military briefing.

11:15 AM (CDT): Border Patrol briefing.

5:45 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the When Life Sucks (WLS) Foundation’s “Save the 22 Dinner”, Anderson Civic Center, 3027 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Anderson, S.C.

Sunday, April 11

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Volvo Car Open’s “Golden Shovel” event, Volvo Car Open, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Charleston, S.C.

-###-