Gov. McMaster Announces Appointments to the S.C. Ports Authority Board of Directors

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today announced six reappointments and one new appointment to the South Carolina Ports Authority Board of Directors.

The governor has chosen Bill Coates of Greenville to fill the gubernatorially appointed at-large seat of the S.C. Ports Authority Board. Coates, an Order of the Palmetto recipient, is an attorney at the law firm Roe, Cassidy, Coates & Price. Coates is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and the University of South Carolina School of Law. Coates’ seat was previously held by Kenneth Jackson, whose term expired in February of 2021.       

Governor McMaster has reappointed Bill Stern, Willie Jeffries, Kurt Grindstaff, Whitemarsh Smith, Pamela Lackey, and Mark Buyck, Jr. to the at-large seats of the S.C. Ports Authority Board. 

“Through thoughtful, targeted, and strategic investment, the South Carolina Ports Authority has become one of our state’s most powerful economic engines,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “I have complete confidence in the Board’s leadership and know they will help ensure that our ports will continue to be a significant factor in bringing new jobs and investment to South Carolina for generations to come.”

The South Carolina Ports Authority Board of Directors consists of nine members and governs the South Carolina Ports Authority. Each member is appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the South Carolina Senate, along with two non-voting, ex-officio members – the S.C. Secretary of Commerce and the S.C. Secretary of Transportation.

