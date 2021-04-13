Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,817 in the last 365 days.

TimeClick Announces Blog on How to Prevent Employees from Clocking In Early

Payroll is one of the largest costs most small businesses have. Employees clocking in too early can attribute to this.

LOGAN, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to managing payroll costs, employee attendance is a common issue.

When employees hit overtime, payroll costs spike dramatically. When employees show up late or miss a shift, it pushes schedules back, may look unprofessional to clients, and can delay completion of jobs. But interestingly, employees clocking in too early just as popular an issue as employees showing up late.

"You would think employees not showing up on time is the most common issue" mentioned Grant, GM of TimeClick, a software company that helps businesses track employee time. "While it's common, managers bring up the issue of employees clocking in too early more often."

Clocking in early is not bad in and of itself. It's how that time is used that dictates whether your investment in the employee's time (what you're paying them) is worth it.

For some employees and jobs, showing up early to get ready for the day is necessary. Some people need to open your business doors.

But for many businesses, employees may need to show up only five or ten minutes early to get ready. And not even all employees, but just some.

The costs add up quickly. With just three employees being overpaid by fifteen minutes each day, you'll likely raise your payroll costs by $3,000 to $4,000 per year.

TimeClick software has a feature to help prevent early clock ins. All a manager has to do is setup an employee's basic schedule and check the "prevent early clock ins" box.

Having a regular schedule with clear expectations as to when people can and can't clock in will save costs and create more clarity. Only allow necessary employees to clock in early, no more and no less.

You can read the full blog post at https://www.timeclick.com/how-to-prevent-employees-from-clocking-in-early/.

Grant
TimeClick
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

TimeClick Announces Blog on How to Prevent Employees from Clocking In Early

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.