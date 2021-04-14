Expow Launches “The Perfect Prom” To Make The Magic Of Prom Accessible To Local Teens
ALLEN , TX, UNITED STATES , April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Expow learned that many local high schools recently decided to hold prom in 2021, and the charities that normally opened pop-up prom closets to help would be closed, they launched The Perfect Prom. As a 501c3 charitable organization dedicated to providing women and their children access to the resources they need to thrive, Expow knew they had to do something to ensure that every teen, regardless of income, would have access to this once in a life-time milestone of attending senior prom.
Every girl has dreamed of the day she would be the belle of the ball at her senior prom. After nearly 13 years of school, it is a magical evening when students dress up and celebrate the hard-earned achievement of finishing high school, alongside friends - an experience that comes once in a lifetime.
After the cancellation of prom in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many local high schools have recently announced that prom is back on for 2021. While many students in these schools are elated, others are worried. With the average teen spending $600 on prom related expenses according to Yahoo Style’s 2017 Prom Across America survey, it is easy to see why some students and families are worried that the expense required to attend this milestone event may be out of reach. Normally, in a non-pandemic year, there are several organizations that have traditionally provided prom-wear to Collin County students without the financial means to attend prom otherwise. This year these organizations are closed.
Expow launched The Perfect Prom event to close this gap. The Perfect Prom event provides prom dresses, shoes, jewelry and handbags to local teen girls through a shopping event that is open to the public. This event benefits three groups of teens. The first group is students identified and referred to “The Perfect Prom” event through local charities and school counselors. The second group is teens who fall in the gap - their families earn too much to qualify for financial help, yet not enough to afford their bills. With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, many families are in this predicament for the first time. The third group is teens unable to find a prom dress in local retailers due a prom dress shortage. Students identified and referred to “The Perfect Prom” event by school counselors or charities will receive all of their prom-wear for free. Other students will be able to make a donation to get their perfect dress affordably at $30 or less.
It took a community effort to bring The Perfect Prom idea to life. The Village at Allen donated the additional space needed to hold the event. Women and teens cleaned their closets to donate prom items. Individuals and businesses offered convenient drop off locations throughout Collin County; and volunteers from churches, women and youth service organizations businesses and families have donated over 400 hours of their time. With over 2,000 dresses in inventory, they are excited to have enough dresses to serve not only students in their hometown of Allen, but also students throughout Collin County. "We are incredibly grateful to all of our friends in the community, made up of school counselors, charities, churches, businesses, donors and volunteers, who made The Perfect Prom event possible,” said Shanna Schiavon, Chief Vision Officer and Co-founder of Expow.
The Perfect Prom will be on Friday, April 16 3:00PM-7:00PM, Saturday, April 17, 11:00AM-5:00PM, and Sunday, April 18, 1:00PM-5:00PM. Located at Expow’s new Women’s Community Center in The Village at Allen at 190 E. Stacy Road, Suite 1614 Allen, TX 75002 (behind Total Wine, next door to The Mutt Puddle)
Expow is a fully female-led, Allen-based 501c3 non-profit organization founded in 2017 to empower women and their children to rise through community and connection. Expow’s mission is for every woman in every community to have access to the people and resources she needs to thrive in health, wealth and wellness. To learn more about Expow, contact Shanna Schiavon, Co-founder and Chief Vision Officer by emailing at LetsDoThis@expow.org. Additional information is also available on the website at www.expow.org.
