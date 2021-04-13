PDW Partners with Global SOF Foundation

PDW and Global SOF Foundation

PDW to be a key partner in Global SoF events

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Performance Drone Works is pleased to announce they have partnered with the Global SOF Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that aims to build and grow an international network of military, government, commercial, and educational stakeholders in order to advance Special Operations Forces (SOF) capabilities and partnerships to confront global and networked threats.

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with such an outstanding organization,” said Ryan Evans, Director of Business Development for PDW. “Everything the Foundation does is top notch and aimed at supporting the warfighter on the battlefield and back home. Whether it is connecting the dots between industry and our government partners, supporting SOF warriors who are transitioning through its SOF For Life program or doing their part to push SOF capabilities over the top, we are more than proud to stand beside them.”

The Global SOF Foundation is recognized as the leader and standard bearer in aiding the support and growth of a worldwide SOF network. Working side by side with its partners to promote SOF capabilities, the Foundation contributes to the unification of the international SOF community through a variety of annual forums, symposiums, and networking events. The Foundation also has a hand in informing national security policies and objectives to ensure the proper resourcing of SOF. “PDW plans to be a key partner in Global SoF events, forums, locally and internationally. I am proud to start what will be a lifelong partnership between PDW and GSOF, “ said Patrick Laney, Cofounder and CEO for PDW.

“What makes PDW unique is it is a platform that is US made and therefore not compromised,” said Stu Bradin, President & CEO of the Global SOF Foundation. “A secure drone with a US supply chain is critical to national security. PDW is a company born out of the Drone Racing League and like all competitive sports, racing rapidly accelerates technology and pushes capabilities to their limits. PDW will use their knowledge and technology from competitive drone racing to leap ahead of commercial drones.”

About Performance Drone Works

Performance Drone Works has a legacy born out of a startup. Emerging from a unique position in professional drone racing, PDW was founded to answer the continual inbound requests for small, high-performance, military grade quadcopters specifically tailored to the warfighter. The heritage of speed and agility remains vital while the addition of advanced ISR capabilities and autonomous features reduces the workload on the warfighter and is a clear point of emphasis.

PDW is growing rapidly with headquarters located in Huntsville, AL. PDW’s first two products (SPARO 20 and SPARO 90) are set to launch in the second half of 2021 with a strong focus on meaningful, operationalized autonomy and A.I. powered ISR that extends the capabilities of our warfighters.