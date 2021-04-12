Vehicle Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Knife/Screwdriver) Offense: 1300 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Knife/Screwdriver) offense that occurred on Monday, April 12, 2021, in the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 4:00 pm, three suspects approached the victim, who was inside of their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects entered the victim’s vehicle. Two of the suspects brandished a knife and a screwdriver and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took property from the victim, forced the victim out of the vehicle, and then fled in the victim’s vehicle.

The victim’s vehicle is described as a gold 2006 KIA Spectra with missing hubcaps on the front wheels. The vehicle was last seen bearing DC Tag GJ3510 and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.